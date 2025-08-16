Netanyahu ‘21st century Hitler,’ says Iran parliament speaker

Tehran: Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian Parliament, has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being the “Hitler of the 21st century” and called for urgent support for Palestine before, he warned, “other lands are targeted.”

In a post on his X account on Friday, August 15, Ghalibaf wrote in Arabic, “The criminal prime minister of the Zionist entity, the Hitler of the 21st century, has made the Zionists’ plan for the future of the region clearer than ever. Time is running out to restrain the rabid Zionist dog.”

He urged Muslim leaders to unite, describing Gaza as the “last stronghold” and stressing the need for collective action to safeguard Palestine and prevent further regional threats.

رئيس وزراء الكيان الصهيوني المجرم، هيتلر القرن الحادي والعشرين هذا، كشف بوضوح غير مسبوق عن مخطّط الصهاينة لمستقبل المنطقة. إنّ الوقت يوشك أن ينفد لكبح جماح الكلب المسعور الصهيوني.



أيها الإخوة المسلمون، يا مسؤولي الدول الإسلامية!



غزّة هي آخر الخنادق.



غزّة هي آخر الخنادق.



اتّحدوا وسارعوا إلى نجدة…

The remarks followed Netanyahu’s August 12 interview with Israel’s i24 News, in which he described himself as being on a “historical and spiritual mission” and expressed his commitment to the idea of a “Greater Israel.”

Netanyahu’s remarks have already sparked widespread anger across Arab capitals, drawing sharp condemnations from governments and political groups.

The phrase “Greater Israel” is tied to Israel’s territorial expansion after the 1967 Six-Day War, when it seized East Jerusalem, the West Bank, the Sinai Peninsula, and the Golan Heights. Critics argue the notion undermines any prospect of a two-state solution and fuels instability across the Middle East.