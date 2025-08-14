Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ vision sparks Gulf outrage

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come under sharp condemnation from Gulf countries after voicing support for the idea of a “Greater Israel.”
During a Tuesday, August 12, interview with i24 News, Netanyahu was presented with an amulet depicting “a map of the Promised Land” by interviewer Sharon Gal. He affirmed his connection to the vision, though the image was not shown on air. The clip was later shared on his official X account.
The “Greater Israel” concept refers to territory captured in the 1967 Six-Day War, including East Jerusalem, the West Bank, Gaza, the Sinai Peninsula, and the Golan Heights, overlapping with land claimed by Palestinians for a future state.
Gulf countries response
The Arab Parliament called the remarks a direct challenge to international law. Saudi Arabia condemned what it termed expansionist policies, while Qatar and Oman warned of increased instability.
Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) secretary-general Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi said such statements were a “blatant assault” on sovereignty, urging immediate diplomatic action.
Gaza crisis deepens
The remarks come as Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip continues to worsen humanitarian conditions. Gaza’s Health Ministry reported four additional hunger-related deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 239 — including 106 children.
Since October 7, 2023, at least 61,776 Palestinians have been killed and 154,906 wounded, the ministry said. It added that 1,881 people seeking aid have been killed since May.