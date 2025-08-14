Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ vision sparks Gulf outrage

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come under sharp condemnation from Gulf countries after voicing support for the idea of a “Greater Israel.”

During a Tuesday, August 12, interview with i24 News, Netanyahu was presented with an amulet depicting “a map of the Promised Land” by interviewer Sharon Gal. He affirmed his connection to the vision, though the image was not shown on air. The clip was later shared on his official X account.

צפו בראיון שלי עם שרון גל בערוץ I24NEWS >> pic.twitter.com/ey7uRtFfVO — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) August 12, 2025

The “Greater Israel” concept refers to territory captured in the 1967 Six-Day War, including East Jerusalem, the West Bank, Gaza, the Sinai Peninsula, and the Golan Heights, overlapping with land claimed by Palestinians for a future state.

Gulf countries response

The Arab Parliament called the remarks a direct challenge to international law. Saudi Arabia condemned what it termed expansionist policies, while Qatar and Oman warned of increased instability.

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) secretary-general Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi said such statements were a “blatant assault” on sovereignty, urging immediate diplomatic action.

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية بأشد العبارات التصريحات الصادرة عن رئيس وزراء حكومة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي حيال ما يسمى "رؤية إسرائيل الكبرى"، ورفضها التام للأفكار والمشاريع الاستيطانية والتوسعية التي تتبناها سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي pic.twitter.com/BkSsCe4jSS — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) August 13, 2025

بيان | قطر تعرب عن إدانتها واستنكارها لتصريحات رئيس وزراء الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بشأن ما يسمى ب “رؤية إسرائيل الكبرى”#الخارجية_القطرية pic.twitter.com/9utQAT9o7D — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) August 13, 2025

#بيان || تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة سلطنة عُمان بأشد العبارات تصريحات رئيس وزراء الحكومة الإسرائيلية ومزاعمه حول ما يُسمى بـ”إسرائيل الكبرى”، وتعرب عن رفضها القاطع لمخططاته التوسعية غير الشرعية التي تنتهك بشكل صارخ القانون الدولي، pic.twitter.com/BfBa4gtKRM — وزارة الخارجية (@FMofOman) August 14, 2025

البرلمان العربي يستنكر تصريحات رئيس وزراء كيان الاحتلال بشأن "إسرائيل الكبرى" ويصفها بالاستفزازية



أعرب #البرلمان_العربي، عن إدانته الشديدة، ورفضه القاطع لتصريحات رئيس وزراء كيان الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو بشأن ما يسمى بـرؤية "إسرائيل الكبرى"، معتبرًا هذه التصريحات تمثل… pic.twitter.com/R9ylGEiRgb — ArabParliament البرلمان العربي (@arabparlment) August 14, 2025

Gaza crisis deepens

The remarks come as Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip continues to worsen humanitarian conditions. Gaza’s Health Ministry reported four additional hunger-related deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 239 — including 106 children.

Since October 7, 2023, at least 61,776 Palestinians have been killed and 154,906 wounded, the ministry said. It added that 1,881 people seeking aid have been killed since May.