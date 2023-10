Tel Aviv: Next week’s Jerusalem District Court hearings in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial have been postponed following the death of the father of Justice Rivka Friedman-Feldman, one of the presiding judges, the court announced.

Her father died on Saturday, the first day of the week-long Sukkot holiday, delaying the traditional week-long mourning period known as shiva.

The court said that a series of hearings due to be held on October 8-10 will be rescheduled