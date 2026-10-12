Netanyahu demands probe into participants in Gaza film NAZA

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for a criminal investigation into participants in NAZA, a documentary examining Israel’s military operations in Gaza, citing alleged information security violations, criminal defamation and damage to Israel’s diplomatic and security interests.

In a letter dated Sunday, October 11, Netanyahu urged Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir, Shin Bet director David Zini and Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara to investigate those involved and pursue prosecution.

ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו פנה הערב בדרישה לרמטכ״ל, ראש השב״כ והיועמ״שית לפתוח בחקירה מקיפה כנגד המשתתפים בסרט ״נז״א״ והעמדתם לדין בגין עבירות ביטחון מידע חמורות, הוצאת דיבה פלילית ופגיעה באינטרסים מדיניים וביטחוניים של ישראל.



ראש הממשלה נתניהו: ״הסרט מגולל עלילה שקרית, מטעה… pic.twitter.com/37ViEBs0I7 — ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) October 11, 2026

Netanyahu reiterated his position in a post on X, describing the documentary as a “false, misleading, and biased” narrative that defames Israel and the IDF internationally and damages the country’s standing.

Directed by Israeli filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, the 80-minute documentary features interviews with 24 people presented as Israeli military personnel and intelligence officers. Their identities are concealed. The film examines the use of artificial intelligence-assisted targeting systems in Gaza, including operations in which interviewees say civilian casualties were anticipated.

NAZA won the Special Jury Prize at the Venice International Film Festival, where its premiere received a reported 25-minute standing ovation.

The Israel Defence Forces has rejected the documentary’s allegations, questioning the credibility of the anonymous sources. The military maintains that human personnel make decisions on selecting and approving strikes.

Meanwhile, Israeli filmmakers Roy Danino, Hagai Gutman and Ariel Orbuch have released NAZA: The Real Story, a counter-documentary featuring soldiers’ testimonies. The Prime Minister’s Office said the filmmakers received certificates of appreciation from Tzipi Hotovely, head of Israel’s National Public Diplomacy Directorate, on Thursday. The production seeks to challenge the original documentary’s claims against Israeli soldiers and commanders.