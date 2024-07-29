Netanyahu prevents 150 sick Palestinian children from leaving Gaza for UAE

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has prevented about 150 sick and wounded Palestinian children from leaving Gaza for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to receive treatment.

According to Israel’s Kan public broadcaster, Netanyahu prevented the children’s planned flight to the UAE via the Israeli army’s Ramon Air Base in the Naqab region on Monday afternoon, July 29.

It is claimed that the decision came “against the backdrop of the attack on Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights on Saturday evening, July 27.”

The new development comes after Israeli premier opposes field hospital for Gazan children’s treatment due to deteriorating health conditions amid regime’s genocidal war.

Physicians for Human Rights had indicated that Israel has previously delayed or cancelled the implementation of similar obligations in previous experiences, WAFA News Agency reported.

Sources suggest that a plane carrying 250 sick and wounded individuals may depart from the Strip to the UAE this week.

Gaza’s treatment needs are at least 100 times higher than the initial 5,000 patients, with 25,000 requiring transfers and travel abroad, indicating a significant humanitarian crisis.

Physicians for Human Rights and other human rights organizations filed a petition to the Israeli Supreme Court in June, requesting patients and wounded individuals to leave the Strip for treatment.