New 18.5 km elevated corridor to tackle Bengaluru traffic

Bengaluru: A new 18.5-km elevated corridor linking Ragigudda and Kanakapura Road is being planned as part of the government’s efforts to tackle Bengaluru’s growing traffic congestion. The project will be developed as a toll road under a public-private partnership model.

Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE) has invited bids for the proposed corridor, which will provide an alternative connection for vehicles travelling towards Kanakapura Road from the Silk Board side.

The elevated road is proposed to run parallel to the BWSSB pipeline road and will connect to the NICE Road near Kanakapura Main Road. The alignment is also expected to run along or close to the Green Line Metro corridor.

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The project forms part of a larger Rs 18,000-crore plan to construct 13 elevated corridors with a combined length of about 126 km across Bengaluru. The government is expected to contribute 40 per cent of the project cost, with the remaining investment coming from the private sector.

Since the project is based on a toll model, motorists using the elevated corridor will have to pay for the convenience of faster travel. The government expects the route to ease congestion on existing roads in south Bengaluru, particularly Kanakapura Road, where Metro construction and narrow road stretches have contributed to traffic bottlenecks.

The timing of the proposal is also significant as toll collection on the Electronic City elevated road is scheduled to end on September 10. The Centre is currently considering whether the toll arrangement should be extended or the road handed over to the state Public Works Department.

The new corridor is expected to improve connectivity between key areas of south Bengaluru and provide an additional high-speed route for commuters. However, the toll component is likely to trigger debate over whether motorists will be willing to pay for quicker and more reliable travel.