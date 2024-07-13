New cultural hub for Jeddah Season 2024: ‘Cairo Nights’ at city walk

Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Season 2024 has introduced an exciting cultural hub called ‘Cairo Nights’ within the city walk area of the festival.

The Cairo Nights have been introduced to pay homage to Jeddah’s historical role as a hub between countries like Africa, Asia, Europe, and Egypt. The zone features intricate architectural designs inspired by iconic Cario landmarks, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This vibrant zone aims to offer a unique experience that blends heritage, entertainment, and cultural events, reflecting the beauty and authenticity of ancient Egyptian civilization.

From the moment visitors enter, they feel as if they have stepped into the heart of Old Cairo of Egypt, where bustling markets, vibrant entertainment, bright colors, and architectural designs embody the authenticity and beauty of Egyptian heritage, while in the background are the voices of craftsmen who display their skills in manufacturing handmade products.

Cairo Nights immerses visitors in the ambiance of authentic Egyptian streets, allowing them to savor traditional foods and beverages while enjoying live theatrical performances.

This zone strengthens cultural ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt, inviting visitors to delve into the rich tapestry of Egyptian civilization and culture. Embodying Egypt’s identity, history, and heritage, it is a distinctive and valuable addition to Jeddah’s entertainment and tourism landscape.

