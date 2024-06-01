New Delhi: Protest against Rafah massacre held at Jantar Mantar

A demonstration was held at New Delhi’s landmark Jantar Mantar to show solidarity with Palestinians and condemn the Rafah massacre, a brutal attack that left the international community in shock.

The protest organised by various student bodies, including the All India Students Association (AISA) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), was attended by renowned activists who spoke out against the Israeli aggression and called for unity among the people of India and Palestine on Saturday, June 1.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, the protesters are purportedly seen clad in black attire, carrying placards and banners with slogans like “Free Palestine” and “End Israeli Aggression” and demanding an end to the Israeli occupation. They showed their creative style of demonstration, chanted slogans and sang songs to raise awareness about the plight of the Palestinians suffering from Israelis’ brutal attacks.

Israel launched a devastating attack on Rafah, a densely populated city in the war-torn Gaza Strip, on Sunday night, May 26, leading to the burning of tents of displaced Palestinians, resulting in at least 45 deaths, mostly women, children, and the elderly. The camp was designated as a “safe zone” for displaced Palestinians fleeing the ongoing conflict.

The protesters urged the Indian government to take a stronger stance against Israeli actions, support the Palestinian cause and provide humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, who are badly affected due to the conflict and support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).