New photos of Shah Rukh Khan’s Rs 200 crore home ‘Mannat’

Located in Mumbai's Bandstand neighbourhood, SRK's swanky sea-facing bungalow has always been a topic of interest for his fans

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 7th April 2022 4:54 pm IST
New photos of Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 200 crore home 'Mannat'
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan (Twitter)

Mumbai: It was in 1997 when superstar Shah Rukh Khan had his heart on ‘Villa Vienna’, the original name of his palatial abode, Mannat. After a long struggle and wait, King Khan finally bought his dream in 2001.

Why ‘Mannat’?

Shah Rukh’s dream house was originally named ‘Villa Vienna’ and was later changed to ‘Jannat’. But, as all his wishes started coming true, and his career hit an all-time high after buying his dream house, he finally ended up naming it ‘Mannat’ in 2005.

Located in Mumbai‘s Bandstand neighbourhood, SRK’s swanky sea-facing bungalow has always been a topic of interest for his fans. It is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 200 crore. The six-storey lavish building boasts of having multiple bedrooms, living areas, a gymnasium, a library, a personal auditorium and much more.

MS Education Academy

It has a variety of styles including Italian, neo-classical, Indian, and other elements that make it look more classy.

Check out some of the latest pictures of the royal abode through Gauri Khan’s Instagram.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button