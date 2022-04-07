New photos of Shah Rukh Khan’s Rs 200 crore home ‘Mannat’

Mumbai: It was in 1997 when superstar Shah Rukh Khan had his heart on ‘Villa Vienna’, the original name of his palatial abode, Mannat. After a long struggle and wait, King Khan finally bought his dream in 2001.

Why ‘Mannat’?

Shah Rukh’s dream house was originally named ‘Villa Vienna’ and was later changed to ‘Jannat’. But, as all his wishes started coming true, and his career hit an all-time high after buying his dream house, he finally ended up naming it ‘Mannat’ in 2005.

Located in Mumbai‘s Bandstand neighbourhood, SRK’s swanky sea-facing bungalow has always been a topic of interest for his fans. It is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 200 crore. The six-storey lavish building boasts of having multiple bedrooms, living areas, a gymnasium, a library, a personal auditorium and much more.

It has a variety of styles including Italian, neo-classical, Indian, and other elements that make it look more classy.

Check out some of the latest pictures of the royal abode through Gauri Khan’s Instagram.