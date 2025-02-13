New trending spot for adventurous activities in Hyderabad

Whether you’re planning a day out with family or an adventurous date, FNF Arena is the perfect go-to spot for a fun-filled weekend!

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th February 2025 5:34 pm IST
AI generated image for adventurous park

Hyderabad: After a long and exhausting week, a break is not just necessary, it’s a must! Instead of just catching up on sleep, eating out, or shopping, why not indulge in some recreational activities that will refresh both your mind and body? A change in routine can work wonders in maintaining a perfect work-life balance, especially if you’re living in a fast-paced city like Hyderabad.

While Hyderabad is famous for its breathtaking architectural marvels like Golconda Fort and Charminar, the city also has a thrilling side that adventure seekers will love! From go-karting to zip-lining, Hyderabad offers some of the best adventure activities right within city limits.

And now, there’s a new addition that has been trending among thrill-seekers, FNF Arena, which is touted to b Hyderabad’s biggest adventure activity zone!

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

About FNF Arena in Hyderabad

Located in Janwada, just 25 minutes from Narsingi and Gachibowli, FNF Arena is the perfect spot for an action-packed weekend. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie or just looking for a fun experience, this place has it all! The arena follows international safety standards for go-karting and other adventure games, making sure you have fun in the safest way possible.

Exciting Activities & Pricing at FNF Arena

  • Go-Karting (5 Laps) –Single Kart: Rs 499, Twin Kart: Rs 699, Kids Kart: Rs 399
  • Bowling: Rs 399 per person (1 Game)
  • Zip-line Roller Coaster: Rs 399 per person (1 Game)
  • Rocket Ejector: Rs 299 per person (1 Attempt)
  • Trampoline: Rs 399 (30 mins), Rs 599 (1 hour)
  • Softplay: Rs 299 (30 mins), Rs 449 (1 hour)
  • Sky Roller & Sky Cycling: Rs 349 per person (each)
  • Rifle Shooting, Paintball Shooting & Archery: Rs 249 per person (10 pellets, 20 balls, 10 arrows)
  • Arcade Games: Rs 99 per game
  • Bull Ride: Rs 199 (3 attempts)
  • Neonum Room: Rs 299 (30 mins per person)

Whether you’re planning a day out with family or an adventurous date, FNF Arena is the perfect go-to spot for a fun-filled weekend!

Affordable Adventure at Flip Side Adventure Park – Gachibowli

For those looking for an adrenaline rush on a budget, Hyderabad has another thrilling yet affordable destination, Flip Side Adventure Park in Gachibowli.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Head to THIS spot for pocket-friendly adventurous activities in Hyderabad

So, gather your squad, step out, and get ready to feel the thrill!

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th February 2025 5:34 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button