New trending spot for adventurous activities in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After a long and exhausting week, a break is not just necessary, it’s a must! Instead of just catching up on sleep, eating out, or shopping, why not indulge in some recreational activities that will refresh both your mind and body? A change in routine can work wonders in maintaining a perfect work-life balance, especially if you’re living in a fast-paced city like Hyderabad.

While Hyderabad is famous for its breathtaking architectural marvels like Golconda Fort and Charminar, the city also has a thrilling side that adventure seekers will love! From go-karting to zip-lining, Hyderabad offers some of the best adventure activities right within city limits.

And now, there’s a new addition that has been trending among thrill-seekers, FNF Arena, which is touted to b Hyderabad’s biggest adventure activity zone!

About FNF Arena in Hyderabad

Located in Janwada, just 25 minutes from Narsingi and Gachibowli, FNF Arena is the perfect spot for an action-packed weekend. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie or just looking for a fun experience, this place has it all! The arena follows international safety standards for go-karting and other adventure games, making sure you have fun in the safest way possible.

Exciting Activities & Pricing at FNF Arena

Go-Karting (5 Laps) –Single Kart: Rs 499, Twin Kart: Rs 699, Kids Kart: Rs 399

Bowling: Rs 399 per person (1 Game)

Zip-line Roller Coaster: Rs 399 per person (1 Game)

Rocket Ejector: Rs 299 per person (1 Attempt)

Trampoline: Rs 399 (30 mins), Rs 599 (1 hour)

Softplay: Rs 299 (30 mins), Rs 449 (1 hour)

Sky Roller & Sky Cycling: Rs 349 per person (each)

Rifle Shooting, Paintball Shooting & Archery: Rs 249 per person (10 pellets, 20 balls, 10 arrows)

Arcade Games: Rs 99 per game

Bull Ride: Rs 199 (3 attempts)

Neonum Room: Rs 299 (30 mins per person)

Whether you’re planning a day out with family or an adventurous date, FNF Arena is the perfect go-to spot for a fun-filled weekend!

Affordable Adventure at Flip Side Adventure Park – Gachibowli

For those looking for an adrenaline rush on a budget, Hyderabad has another thrilling yet affordable destination, Flip Side Adventure Park in Gachibowli.

Also Read Head to THIS spot for pocket-friendly adventurous activities in Hyderabad

So, gather your squad, step out, and get ready to feel the thrill!