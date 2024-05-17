New upcoming movie of Jr NTR: Title, director and more

Hyderabad: Jr NTR’s birthday is just around the corner, and fans are buzzing with excitement! Not only is he celebrating another year of stardom, but he’s also working on two major projects that have everyone eagerly awaiting official announcements.

Jr NTR’s Upcoming Movies

First up is the mega film “Devara,” where Jr. NTR is set to shine in a new light. And then his Bollywood debut in “War 2,” where he’ll share the screen with Hrithik Roshan, promising an epic cinematic experience.

But the buzz doesn’t stop there. Recent reports suggest that Jr.NTR’s next venture will be with the director who has become synonymous with blockbuster hits, Prasanth Neel of ‘KGF’ fame. Known for his grand storytelling and larger-than-life cinematic experiences, Neel’s collaboration with Jr.NTR is expected to be nothing short of spectacular.

Jr. NTR and Prashanth Neel’s film is tentatively titled “Dragon”

Pinkvilla reports, “While they got the title Dragon in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, the same was registered with Karan Johar in Hindi. It took a simple two-minute conversation with Karan for him to part ways with the title for Neel and NTR.”

Neel has already begun pre-production for their ambitious project, which is rumored to span two parts and shoot across 10 different countries as per the buzz.

The makers of ‘Devara Part 1’ are all set to release the first single from the film. The track will be out on May 19 – NTR Jr’s birthday eve. It is created by Anirudh Ravichander.

Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 1, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, is directed by Koratala Siva. The first part will be released on October 10, 2024, during the Dussehra holiday weekend.