New Year’s eve in Hyderabad: Flyovers, expressway and ORR to remain closed

Hyderabad: Ahead of New Year’s eve in Hyderabad, traffic police issued guidelines restricting vehicular movement on flyovers, PVNR expressway, and Outer Ring Road (ORR).

As per the guideline, flyovers at Shilpa Layout, Gachibowli, Biodiversity 1 and 2, Shaikpet, Mindspace, Jubilee Hills Road Number 45, Cyber Towers, Forum Mall-JNTU, Kaithalapur and Balanagar, Hyderabad will remain closed for vehicles and pedestrians between 11 pm and 5 am.

Apart from flyovers, cable bridge in Hyderabad to remain closed

Apart from flyovers, the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge will remain closed on the intervening night of December 31-January 1. Neither vehicles nor pedestrians will be allowed between 11 pm and 5 am.

Earlier Hyderabad city police commissioner issued a set of guidelines to organizers including the management of three-star and above hotels, clubs, and pubs.

Despite the closure of flyovers in Hyderabad, it is the responsibility of the management of pubs/bars to make necessary arrangements to provide drivers/cabs to the customers who are in a drunken state to reach their destinations safely, the guidelines mentioned.

No restriction on vehicles coming from or heading toward Hyderabad Airport

Restrictions at flyovers will also be applicable at ORR and PVNR Expressway in Hyderabad. No light motor vehicles will be allowed between 10 pm on December 31 and 5 am on January 1.

However, vehicles going to or coming from Hyderabad Airport will be allowed to use both ORR and PVNR Expressway.

Penalty for saying no to rides

Cab, taxi, and auto-rickshaw drivers cannot refuse the rides. If anyone is found saying no to rides, Rs. 500 penalty will be imposed under section 178 of the Motor Vehicles (MV).

People can register their complaints on WhatsApp number 9490617346. As part of the complaint, vehicle details along with the time and place of the incident must be shared.