Hyderabad: Tollywood star Ram Charan and his wife, entrepreneur Upasana Konidela, are basking in joy after welcoming twins, a baby boy and a baby girl last week in Hyderabad.

The couple has now completed the traditional Namakarnam (naming ceremony) for their newborns. Reportedly, they have named their son Shivram Konidela and their daughter Anveera Devi Konidela. Shivram is inspired by the combined essence of Lord Shiva and Prabhu Shri Ram, while Anveera Devi reflects strength and grace.

Speaking about the decision to Variety India, Ram Charan shared that choosing the names was a deeply spiritual and family-driven process. “Naming them was a deeply personal and spiritual decision for both of us. Upasana and I discussed it extensively, but our parents were very much part of the journey. In our culture, elders bring wisdom and blessings, so their presence in that process meant a lot to us. Our son’s name, Shivram, reflects two eternal ideals – Lord Shiva and Lord Rama – strength with restraint, devotion with righteousness. It also carries forward my father’s birth name, Shiv Shankar Vara Prasad, so there’s lineage and gratitude woven into it. Our daughter’s name, Anveera Devi, represents boundless courage and divine feminine strength. ‘Veera’ signifies bravery, and ‘An’ expands it to something limitless. The ‘Devi’ is intentional – a reminder that strength and grace can co-exist. For us, these names are not just identifiers. They are aspirations of strength, love and courage.” he said.

The twins were born on January 31, adding to the couple’s growing family. Ram and Upasana already share a daughter, Klin Kaara, born in June 2023. Fans and members of the Mega family have been pouring in wishes for the happy parents and their newborns.