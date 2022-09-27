Newly appointed Saudi defense minister, education minister take oath

Riyadh: The newly appointed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s defense minister and education minister took the oath before Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and in the presence of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammad bin Salman, on Tuesday evening at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah.

Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defense, and Youssef Bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, Minister of Education honored to take the oath and that was after the issuance of the royal order appointing them to their new positions, saying, “I swear by Almighty God to be loyal to my religion, then to my king and my country, and not to divulge any of the state’s secrets, to preserve its interests and regulations, and to perform my duties with honesty, trust and sincerity.”

Also Read Saudi King appoints Crown Prince Mohammed as Prime Minister

#فيديو_واس | أمام #خادم_الحرمين_الشريفين، وبحضور سمو #ولي_العهد..

سمو وزير الدفاع ووزير التعليم يؤديان القسم عقب صدور الأمر الملكي بتعيينهما في منصبيهما الجديدين.#واس pic.twitter.com/Az1CMAWBtr — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) September 27, 2022

Developing story