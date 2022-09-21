NIA joins Shivamogga police to probe IS-linked terror module: Karnataka HM

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 21st September 2022 4:37 pm IST
Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra

Bengaluru: A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrived here and joined the Karnataka police to probe the Islamic State-linked terror module busted two days ago.

Syed Yasin (21), an electrical engineer from Shivamogga, Maaz Muneer Ahmed (22), an engineering student from Mangaluru, and Shariq (24) from Tirthahalli in Shivamogga were booked on Monday. Shariq is absconding while the other two have been remanded in police custody for seven days, Shivamogga police said.

“The NIA team has arrived to probe the IS-linked terror module which was busted on Monday,” state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told reporters here on Wednesday.

He added that two people have been arrested and they have been booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“It has come to the knowledge of police that the module had prepared and carried out experimental blasts,” the Home Minister added.

While probing some past incidents of violence and vandalism, which had rocked Shivamogga town, this module came to light, police said.

They added that this case has been separated from the previous cases in view of the seriousness of the matter.

