Nia to Arfeen, total 15 contestants confirmed for Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: The excitement is building as the premiere of Bigg Boss 18 is just days away! Hosted by the ever-charismatic Salman Khan, the show is set to launch on October 6, with this season themed ‘Time Ka Tandav’. The concept will mostly explore the interesting dynamics of the past, present, and future.

As anticipation grows, several confirmed contestants have been making headlines. Here’s a look at the names that have been revealed so far:

Confirmed Contestants for Bigg Boss 18

Gurucharan Singh (TV actor) Hema Sharma (Actress) Chum Darang (Arunachalee Actress) Alice Kaushik (TV actress) Nia Sharma (TV actress) Arfeen Khan (Hrithik Roshan’s life coach) Sara Arfeen Khan (Arfeen’s wife and actress) Karanveer Mehra (TV actor) Chahat Pandey (TV actress) Muskan Bamne (TV actress) Nyrra Banerjee (TV actress) Shehzada Dhami (TV actor) Avinash Mishra (TV actor) Shilpa Shirodkar (TV actress) Shoaib Ibrahim (TV actor)

In a notable twist, this season will feature 18 contestants vying for the coveted title, along with some familiar faces returning as seniors.

While some celebrities are still in the final stages of negotiation to join the cast, fans are eagerly awaiting the complete lineup. As the clock ticks down to the premiere, viewers can expect an engaging season packed with drama, entertainment, and unforgettable moments. Stay tuned to Siasat.com.