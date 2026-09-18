Nihang opposes halal chicken sale at Punjab shop, demands action

Gurdaspur: A Nihang in Gurdaspur, Punjab, arrived at a Muslim-owned chicken shop with his companions, opposing the sale of halal food to Hindus and Sikhs.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media on Friday, September 18. Outside the Al Karim Chicken Point near Jahaz Chowk, Salwider Singh, the armed Sikh warrior, took issue with Muslims establishing shops in an area with “no Muslim population.”

“Muslim individuals have set up their business here, which is fine, but there is no Muslim population in this immediate locality. Where there is a Muslim population, they can open a shop there,” Singh could be heard saying in the video.

‘Govt should pay attention to such shops’

Addressing the shop owner, Singh said that opening a shop in the neighbourhood and selling halal meat to Sikh and Punjabi residents is something the government pays no attention to. He compared it to jhatka meat, saying, “If someone is Muslim, they do not eat jhatka. Strict instructions are given to them, so why are they serving halal meat to people who eat jhatka?”

A Nihang in Gurdaspur, Punjab, arrived at a Muslim-owned chicken shop with his companions, opposing the sale of halal food to Hindus and Sikhs.



Outside the Al Karim Chicken Point near Jahaz Chowk, Salwider Singh, the armed Sikh warrior, took issue with Muslims establishing shops… pic.twitter.com/TXaw7ad0sq — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 18, 2026

He said the government, as well as religious organisations, must look into the issue and suggested using nameboards in Punjabi only. Singh questioned the use of English signboards pointing to the chicken shop name. “Why is it written in English, as if this is abroad? Here in Punjab, it should be in Punjabi.”

Singh orders Muslim owner to instruct customers about halal meat

Flagging the lack of jhatka meat options, he noted, “As a Muslim, you serve only halal meat here.” Singh “ordered” the shop owner to instruct the Punjabis inside his shop about the kind of meat being served. “Whether people eat halal or not is up to them, but why are two halal shops open here when there is no local Muslim population?” he said, adding that only Sikhs and Hindus reside in the locality.

“People need to be aware; they come and enjoy biryani without knowing it is halal. Tomorrow they will be serving beef. This needs to stop, and proper action should be taken,” Singh said.