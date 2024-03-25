NIMHANS to showcase artistic exhibits on World Bipolar Day

Hyderabad: To mark World Bipolar Day on March 30, the Center for Brain and Mind (CBM) at National Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience (NIMHANS) will hold an art exhibition and a zine-making workshop at the campus’s Center for well-being.

The event includes an art exhibition titled “Explore Bipolar Disorder Through Art,” which invites people to contribute their artistic views of bipolar disorder by submitting original works by March 27.

It will explore visual metaphors for the microscopic world as well as the art of creating zines for science storytelling.

The zine-making session will be led by Ipsa Jain of the Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design, and Technology in Bengalure.

Entry to both events is based on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested people can contact cbm.nimhans@gmail.com to register.

World Bipolar Day, marked every March 30, aims to raise awareness of bipolar disorder and eliminate societal stigma. March 30 coincides with the birthday of Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh, who was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder.