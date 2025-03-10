NIMS Hyderabad to hold walk-ins for medical officers, senior residents on Mar 17

Hyderabad: The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) is conducting walk-in interviews for medical officers in emergency medicine, and senior residents in emergency medicine, radio-diagnosis and anaesthesiology on March 17.

The interviews for medical officers will be conducted from 9 am to 11 am, and for senior residents from 2 pm to 4 pm at the director’s chamber, first floor of NIMS.

Eligible candidates are requested to pay registration fee of Rs 5,000 payable online through NIMS academic account No 50200082261426, HDFC Bank, IFSC Code No HDFC0004290.

Senior residents in emergency medicine are required to have MD/DNB in general medicine, emergency medicine, anaesthesiology, pulmonary medicine and general surgery, and MD/DNB in radio-diagnosis (radiology and imageology).

An MBBS is the eligibility criteria for medical officers in emergency medicine, and MD/DM is required for senior residents in anaesthesiology.

The eligible qualification must be recognised by the National Medical Commission.

All the applicants should submit a 5-slide power-point presentation of their academics and experience.

Medical officers will be paid a salary of Rs 50,000 per month, and senior residents will be paid a consolidated salary of Rs 1,21,641 per month.

Interested candidates can walk-in with an application form downloaded from www.nims.edu.in along with certificates, and by paying Rs 5,000 at NIMS counter.