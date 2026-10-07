Nine-foot python found at house in Telangana’s Yadagirigutta

Hyderabad: Panic gripped residents of a colony at Telangana’s Yadagirigutta after a nine-foot-long python was found at the house of Rachakonda Chinna Raju on the road connecting Yadagiripalli and Mailar Gudem on Tuesday, October 6.

Residents noticed the huge snake at the house and alerted the Forest Department. Following the information, snake catchers reached the spot and carefully caught the python.

Also Read Python spotted outside Hyderabad IT company near Durgam Cheruvu

The rescue operation drew the attention of several residents, who gathered at the spot out of fear and curiosity. The Forest Department later took the python for necessary action.