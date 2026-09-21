Nine killed, including family of seven, in Saudi road crash

Nine people, including seven members of the same family, were killed in a collision between two vehicles on the Al-Uqair-Al-Uyun road in Al-Ahsa Governorate, Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, on Sunday, September 20.

The seven family members were a father, mother, three sons and two daughters. Two young men travelling in the other vehicle also died in the crash.

The collision caused extensive damage to both vehicles, trapping several people inside the wreckage. Civil Defence and Saudi Red Crescent rescue teams responded to the scene and worked to extricate those trapped.

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In a post on X, the Eastern Province Traffic Department said its teams responded to the accident and that preliminary findings indicated a sudden swerve was the cause. Authorities are completing the necessary procedures related to the crash.

The vehicles were also reported to have been involved in a head-on collision. No further official details have been released about the circumstances leading to the crash.

تسعة أرواح غادرتنا قبل ان تغادر الطريق..



بقلوب يملؤها الحزن والأسى، تنعى لجنة السلامة المرورية بالمنطقة الشرقية ضحايا الحادث المروري المؤلم الذي وقع في #الأحساء على طريق العقير راح ضحيته 9 اشخاص 7 منهم من أسرة واحدة ، كما تتقدم بخالص المواساة إلى ذويهم وأسرهم.



نسأل الله أن يجعل… pic.twitter.com/iugr5MqIRU — لجنة السلامة المرورية بالمنطقة الشرقية (@eptsc1) September 20, 2026

The Al-Uqair-Al-Uyun road is an important route in the Eastern Province, connecting parts of Al-Ahsa Governorate with coastal areas.