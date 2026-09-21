Nine killed, including family of seven, in Saudi road crash

The Eastern Province Traffic Department said a sudden swerve was believed to have caused the crash.

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Burnt and damaged vehicle involved in a fatal road accident in Saudi Arabia at night.
Wreckage of a vehicle involved in the Al-Ahsa road crash. Photo: X

Nine people, including seven members of the same family, were killed in a collision between two vehicles on the Al-Uqair-Al-Uyun road in Al-Ahsa Governorate, Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, on Sunday, September 20.

The seven family members were a father, mother, three sons and two daughters. Two young men travelling in the other vehicle also died in the crash.

The collision caused extensive damage to both vehicles, trapping several people inside the wreckage. Civil Defence and Saudi Red Crescent rescue teams responded to the scene and worked to extricate those trapped.

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In a post on X, the Eastern Province Traffic Department said its teams responded to the accident and that preliminary findings indicated a sudden swerve was the cause. Authorities are completing the necessary procedures related to the crash.

The vehicles were also reported to have been involved in a head-on collision. No further official details have been released about the circumstances leading to the crash.

The Al-Uqair-Al-Uyun road is an important route in the Eastern Province, connecting parts of Al-Ahsa Governorate with coastal areas.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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