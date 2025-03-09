NIRDPR staff protests non-allocation of budget

Hyderabad: National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) staff and pensioners on Sunday, March 9 protested over non-allocation of budget by the Centre.

The staff aimed to register their protest regarding non-allocation of funds for the Institute in the Union Budget 2025-26 and voice concern over the possible disengagement of the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, from its functioning.

Political leaders from various parties, social activists, trade union leaders, rural development and panchayati raj functionaries arrived at the venue to express their solidarity with protesting employees and pensioners.

Prominent among them were P Karthik Reddy from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), SSRA Prasad from CITU (Postal Department), and DG Narasimha Rao from CPI(M). Addressing the gathering, Karthik Reddy recalled the contributions of NIRDPR towards rural development and strengthening panchayats in India and assured his continuous support for the cause.

Dharna participants were addressed by Academic Association functionaries Professor Jyothi Sathyapalan, Dr C Dheeraja, Dr Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Dr C Kathiresan, Dr Palla Anuradha and Dr MV Ravibabu.

They highlighted the contributions of NIRDPR in the development of India and demanded restoration of grant-in-aid to the NIRDPR. Employees Association functionaries D Rama Krishna, A Parasuramudu, Susheel Kumar, Mahmood Ali, D Saroja and representing pensioners, Jangaiah and Murali participated in the protest.

Centre cuts budget to NIRDPR

The protests have been taking place after the Centre allocated only Rs 1 lakh in funds. The drastic cut has sparked concerns over the institution’s future.

For a few years now, the Union government has been considering self-funding for what it considers as ‘underperforming’ autonomous bodies. Even local bodies and village governments are encouraged to explore new sources of revenue.

In a recent move, the Union finance ministry decided to rationalize 20 autonomous bodies, including NIRDPR and its other branches across the country, while merging 130 with government bodies and maintaining the status quo on 80 institutions.

The 65-year-old NIRDPR in Hyderabad is one such institution facing the possibility of a closure if it fails to generate revenues on its own.

The move comes after a 2017 report submitted by the NITI Aayog’s principal advisor Ratan Watal suggesting the potential closure or merger of 50 autonomous institutions to improve efficiency and reduce redundancy.