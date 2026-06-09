Nizampet dumping yard to be cleared within a month: Minister

The issue was brought to the notice of the SC, ST Welfare Minister Alduri Laxman Kumar on June 9, who was visiting the newly constructed gurukul in the area.

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New gurukul prompts relocation of Nizampet dumping yard
New gurukul prompts relocation of Nizampet dumping yard

Hyderabad: The government ensured the removal of the Nizampet dumping yard within a month, which has threatened the health and safety of locals.

The assurance was given by the SC, ST Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, who visited the dumpyard on Tuesday, June 9.

The stench was so bad that the minister and officials accompanying him could not stand. He expressed concern that this could pose a serious health threat to students of a gurukul located in the vicinity.

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Locals informed that the dumping ground had become a hub for anti-social elements, and a child had been injured in a dog attack some time ago. The minister assured that the government will take locals’ complaints seriously and suggested arranging a special patrolling vehicle for residents’ safety.

District Collector M Manu Chowdari informed that an alternative site has been identified for the dumping yard, and it will be relocated expeditiously in coordination with corporation officials.

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