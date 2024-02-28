Nizam’s private petrol pump in Hyderabad’s KBR national park gains limelight

Hyderabad: A private petrol pump of the Nizam of Hyderabad located in the city’s KBR National Park has gained attention.

According to media reports, the petrol pump was intended to cater to the fleet of automobiles, trucks, and machinery owned by the Nizam.

How Nizam’s petrol pump in Hyderabad came to limelight?

The petrol pump came to attention after Raju Alluri stumbled upon it during a routine walk and shared it on Facebook.

Although it is situated in close proximity to the walking path, it is scarcely noticed by regular visitors to KBR National Park.

History of KBR national park in Hyderabad

The total area of the park, formerly known as Jubilee Hills Forest Block, is 142.5 hectares.

Under the Urban Land Ceiling Act, the government acquired the park, which was previously in the possession of the Nizam of Hyderabad. However, a portion of 2.4 hectares was left under the possession of the Nizam.

The private petrol pump is also located in one of these areas under the possession of the erstwhile ruler.