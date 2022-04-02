No basic amenities for Taxi drivers, workers’ union appeals to RGIA

Hyderabad: Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) appealed to authorities of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) to provide adequate measures for taxi drivers at the airport as heatwaves blaze.

On any given day, the RGIA has a footfall of over 5,000 taxis waiting to pick up passengers. However, TGPWU says that the conditions at the parking lot are deplorable for them.

They are subjected to extreme heat as it is a large open land, thirst as there are no water dispensers, and the drivers have to travel far away to buy food.

The drivers have taken it upon themselves to keep safe from the heatwave. They have been covering their windshields with a cloth to avoid the sun from directly hitting them.

2. The temperature will keep on rising. We would like to request @RGIAHyd Authority of Shamsabad to take cognizance of the plight of the Taxi drivers. The drivers who have to wait long hours for passengers to come are risking their lives for making a living. pic.twitter.com/iCKAREl1wv — Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (@TGPWU) April 1, 2022

TGPWU and Telangana State Taxi and Drivers Joint Action Committee (TSTD-JAC) which represent drivers and delivery partners of app-based companies in the state expressed their concerns over the same in a press release.

TSTD-JAC and TGPWU said, “The drivers are risking their lives by waiting long hours for passengers to come to make a living. There should be adequate facilities for drivers to sustain various weather conditions. There should be a drinking water facility. Affordable healthy food is scarce near the airport; a subsidized canteen facility should also be provided to the drivers as they belong to the low-income group of society.”