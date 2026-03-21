No bus fare hike despite fuel price surge: Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday ruled out any immediate increase in bus ticket fares despite the recent surge in petrol and diesel prices, attributing the rise in fuel costs to global factors.

He said the state government would not burden commuters with higher fares at this stage and indicated that there was no move to initiate the process required for a revision.

“Just because diesel prices have gone up, we will not increase ticket fares. We do not have the authority to raise fares now. We are not increasing them,” Reddy told reporters.

Responding to queries on whether a committee would be constituted to review fare revision, the minister said the government was not considering such a step at present.

He attributed the current spike in fuel prices to ongoing geopolitical tensions and expressed hope that prices would ease once the situation stabilises.

“Prices have gone up due to the war situation (Iran-Israel-US). If the war stops, prices will automatically come down,” he said, adding that even if prices rise further in the near term, fares would not be increased immediately.

On being asked whether the state would seek intervention from the Centre, Reddy criticised the Union government’s handling of fuel pricing in recent years.

He said that while crude oil prices had fallen in the past, the benefit was not passed on to the public.

The minister further said that for nearly a decade, lower crude oil prices did not translate into relief for consumers, adding that the gains accrued largely to the Centre.

Reiterating the state’s position, he said, “We will not do anything on our part. As far as we are concerned, we will not increase fares,” while urging the central government not to impose further price hikes that could burden the public.