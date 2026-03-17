No central funds for Mission Bhagiratha, which inspired Modi’s Jal Jeevan Mission

Mission Bhagiratha was started under former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's (KCR) tenure, providing piped drinking water connections to households.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 17th March 2026 7:31 pm IST
Centre denies assistance under Mission Bhagiratha.
Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil

Hyderabad: Telangana is yet to receive any assistance for Mission Bhagiratha, the Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday, March 16.

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil was responding to a question by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Vaddiraju Ravichandra, who asked whether the Centre had reviewed third-party inspection reports on drinking water works in Telangana, mainly in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu and Adilabad districts.

Patil said Telangana and Bihar would not receive central funds as they took up the drinking water schemes using their own resources. “As of now, the Centre does not plan to extend any support under the Jal Jeevan Mission to Telangana and Bihar as the scheme guidelines and timelines have been fixed, and 2028 is the deadline to achieve cent per cent tap connection to every household,” the Union Minister told the Upper House.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Mission Bhagiratha was started under former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR) tenure, giving piped drinking water connections to households. This scheme inspired Jal Jeevan Mission by the Narendra Modi government.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 17th March 2026 7:31 pm IST

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