No chargesheet despite 350 questioned in phone tapping case: RS Praveen Kumar

Hyderabad: RS Praveen Kumar, state general secretary of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, on Thursday, April 30, alleged that no chargesheet has been filed in the phone tapping case despite around 350 individuals being questioned so far.

Speaking at Telangana Bhavan, he accused chief minister A Revanth Reddy of attempting to implicate political leaders under the guise of the case.

He said the case was registered based on a complaint by a police officer at the Panjagutta Police Station and demanded that the investigation be conducted strictly on technical evidence.

Also Read Harish Rao alleges phones, CCTV of BRS leaders being hacked by Telangana govt

Praveen Kumar alleged that a second Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted with the intention of targeting BRS leaders, including K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), KT Rama Rao (KTR), and T Harish Rao.

He further claimed that pressure is being exerted on officials to include their names in the chargesheet.

Hackers from Bengaluru brought to carryout phone tapping: Kumar

He also alleged that hackers from Bengaluru have been brought in to carry out phone tapping and demanded that a separate SIT be constituted to investigate these claims. Additionally, he accused authorities of hacking CCTV cameras at the residences of some political leaders.

He urged IPS officers to function in accordance with the law and conduct a fair and evidence-based investigation into the case.