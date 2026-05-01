No chargesheet despite 350 questioned in phone tapping case: RS Praveen Kumar

BRS leader alleges political targeting in phone tapping case, claims pressure to name KCR, KTR and Harish Rao; seeks probe based on technical evidence.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 1st May 2026 11:16 am IST
BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar demands the immediate release of BRS social media in-charge Konatham Dileep from Begumpet CCS police custody.
RS Praveen Kumar.

Hyderabad: RS Praveen Kumar, state general secretary of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, on Thursday, April 30, alleged that no chargesheet has been filed in the phone tapping case despite around 350 individuals being questioned so far.

Speaking at Telangana Bhavan, he accused chief minister A Revanth Reddy of attempting to implicate political leaders under the guise of the case.

He said the case was registered based on a complaint by a police officer at the Panjagutta Police Station and demanded that the investigation be conducted strictly on technical evidence.

Subhan Bakery

Praveen Kumar alleged that a second Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted with the intention of targeting BRS leaders, including K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), KT Rama Rao (KTR), and T Harish Rao.

He further claimed that pressure is being exerted on officials to include their names in the chargesheet.

Hackers from Bengaluru brought to carryout phone tapping: Kumar

He also alleged that hackers from Bengaluru have been brought in to carry out phone tapping and demanded that a separate SIT be constituted to investigate these claims. Additionally, he accused authorities of hacking CCTV cameras at the residences of some political leaders.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

He urged IPS officers to function in accordance with the law and conduct a fair and evidence-based investigation into the case.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 1st May 2026 11:16 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button