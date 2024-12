Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has announced that there will be no drinking water supply in parts of Hyderabad for 24 hours from 6 am on Sunday to Monday at 6 am.

The disruption in water supply is caused due to the laying of an 800 at Safdargar which connects Borabanda to Lingampally. Water supply will be disrupted from 6 am in areas including SPR Hills, Jayavanthnagar, Sunilnagar, and Vickers section.

In Hyderabad’s Borabanda, Mahatmanagar, Vinayaknagar, Habeeb Fatimanagar (Phases 1 and 2), Indranagar, T Anjiahnagar, Baba Sailaninagar, Bharatnagar, will face disruption of drinking water supply. Additionally, Old Allapur, New Allapur, Central Allapur, Shivabasti, Aziznagar, Meerajnagar, Padmavatinagar, Gayatrinagar, Tulasinagar, Vivekanandanagar, and Parvathnagar will also face disruptions.

In Motinagar, areas including Rama Raonagar, Harinagar, Shivajinagar, RK Society, Radha Krishnanagar, KS Nagar, Rana Pratapnagar, and Ganeshnagar will face drinking water supply disruptions in the duration specified by the Hyderabad board.

Drinking water supply in parts of Hyderabad’s Red Hills and surrounding areas was disrupted on December 15-16 due to repair works on a 3-inch pipeline from the Asifnagar filter beds to the Red Hills reservoir. During this time drinking water supply was interrupted in areas including Red Hills, Bazarghat, Mallepally, Nampally, Niloufer Hospital, MNJ Cancer Hospital, Adarshnagar and Vijanagar Colony.