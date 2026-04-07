No evictions without compensation: HC on radial road project in Rangareddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government not to dispossess petitioners from their lands until compensation is paid, in a case related to land acquisition for a proposed greenfield radial road project in Rangareddy district.

Background of the project

The proposed radial road is planned to connect the outer ring road at Mirkhanpet near Amangal to the upcoming Regional Ring Road (RRR). For this purpose, the government initiated land acquisition across multiple villages.

The acquisition covers about 554.34 acres in Kurmidda (Yacharam mandal), Mudwin (Kadtal mandal), and Amangal and Akuthotapalli villages in Amangal mandal.

Also Read Centre begins DPR prep for southern part of RRR in Telangana

Petitioners challenge land acquisition

A 98-year-old petitioner, Sripati Ahalyadevi, along with 29 others, approached the high court challenging the notifications issued for the land acquisition.

Their counsel argued that authorities began the acquisition process without properly considering objections or giving landowners an opportunity to be heard. The petitioners specifically sought cancellation of notifications concerning their 61.24 acres.

Government’s response

Advocate general A. Sudarshan Reddy, representing the state, submitted that disputes exist only for about 200 acres out of the total land identified.

He informed the court that compensation has already been awarded for around 26 acres and assured that the government would take possession only after paying compensation. He also urged the court not to grant a stay at this stage.

Court’s interim order

After hearing both sides, Justice NV Shravan Kumar issued interim directions stating that the petitioners should not be evicted until compensation is paid.

The court also directed the government to file detailed counter-affidavits explaining the land acquisition process.

The matter has been adjourned to June 8 for further hearing.