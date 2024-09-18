No explosive device found at venue for Donald Trump rally: Police

New York: Nassau County Police refuted reports that an explosive device was found at or near the venue of former President Donald Trump’s rally on Wednesday.

The police in a Facebook post said: “Reports that an explosive device was found at the Nassau Coliseum are FALSE.”

A spokesperson told media outlets that police responded to the reports of the explosive but their investigations found nothing and they were not sure how the rumours originated.

Also Read Donald Trump to meet PM Modi next week

Trump is scheduled to speak Wednesday evening at the Nassau Coliseum – where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to address a diaspora rally on Sunday. The venue is about 45km from New York City at Uniondale on Long Island.

Security has been tightened at the venue following the foiled assassination attempt on Trump last Sunday.

Rumours about the explosive had swirled on social media without proper attribution creating a scare.

Earlier, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said: “We will make sure that it is safe and it will be swept, we will have aviation over top during arrival and during the time of the event and we will also have our K-9 dogs out in the wooded areas” around the arena.

“Every inch” of the Coliseum and its perimeter will be swept, he said.

The area has been under a lockdown and those not connected to the rally or attending it have been removed. More than 60,000 requested tickets but only 16,000 with tickets could be accommodated in the arena and the others who come will have to watch on giant screens.

Trump spent the night at his penthouse in the Trump Towers in Manhattan amid heavy security. There was heavy police presence in the area and entry for foot traffic was regulated. Sanitation trucks filled with sand blocked approaches to it.