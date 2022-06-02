‘No Muslim man should marry 3 women’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Karbi Anglong: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while advocating for an equal share of the property for the wife, also batted for the marriage of a Muslim man with one woman instead of three.

Sarma also called for a legal divorce in the community instead of giving ‘Talaq’.

“Assam government is very clear that no Muslim man should marry three women. Don’t give Talaq, give divorce legally. An equal share of the property should be given to daughters like sons. Give 50 per cent share of the property to the wife. Views of the government and the common Muslims are same,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Giving credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the reduction in “discrimination against students of the northeast”, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the progress took place due to the PM’s outreach to the region in the last few years.

The remarks of the Chief Minister came while addressing a press conference on Wednesday where he said that such discrimination against the students has “gone down to a huge extent”.

“If you look at the last 2-3 years, because of PM Modi’s huge outreach to the northeast now racial discrimination against students of the northeast has suddenly gone down to a huge extent,” Sarma said.

Later in the day, the Assam CM took to Twitter to laud PM Modi’s “visionary leadership”, and said that he has “repositioned India as a strong global power”.

“A new wave of growth & development has swept across NE in the past 8 years under Adarniya @narendramodi ji’s guidance. On behalf of the people of Assam, I express my heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble PM for unlocking NE’s potential, making it new engine of India’s growth,” he tweeted.

