No one can stop Waqf Amendment Bill, says Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home affairs and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar sent a stern warning to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, stating that while hundreds like him might try to create obstacles, they will not be able to prevent the passing of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 from as an Act in the Parliament.

Addressing a gathering of advocates at Karimnagar court complex on Saturday, March 29, the Union minister claimed that the entire Muslim community, including intellectuals, was in favour of the passing of the Bill, and it was just Owaisi who opposed it.

“I suggest people not look at the Bill from a communal view. The NDA government will not hesitate to take tough decisions in the interest of its citizens,” Bandi Sanjay said.

He claimed that certain pseudo-secular forces, along with Owaisi, were attempting to give a communal angle to the Bill in an effort to obstruct its enactment.

Bandi Sanjay was at Karimnagar where he donated Rs 15 lakh for the construction of a digital library for the advocates.