No online sale of Paraquat, Telangana commission tells Amazon

Hyderabad: The Telangana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission has directed Amazon to stop the online sale of banned pesticides, including paraquat, citing serious risks to human health amid growing concern over poisoning cases in the state.

The direction was issued during a meeting on Thursday at the Commission’s office, where Chairman Kodanda Reddy held discussions with Agriculture Department officials and Amazon representatives on pesticide sales through e-commerce platforms and their consequences.

The move comes against the backdrop of paraquat poisoning emerging as a major public health concern in Telangana. Reports in 2026 indicate that the crisis continues, with no proper centralised registry to track cases.

A recent analysis estimates that over 6,000 deaths linked to paraquat have occurred in the state over time, highlighting the scale of the problem.

60-day ban on Paraquat sale, use, distribution in Telangana

Taking serious note of the situation, the Telangana government has already imposed a 60-day ban on the sale, use, and distribution of paraquat under the Insecticides Act, citing risks to human and animal health.

Tummala Nageswara Rao said paraquat has been responsible for many deaths in rural areas, adding that its low cost and easy availability have led to widespread misuse. He stressed the need for a permanent nationwide ban.

Medical experts warn that paraquat is among the deadliest agricultural chemicals, with no antidote available anywhere in the world. Even small exposure can be fatal, as it causes severe damage to the lungs, kidneys, and liver, often leading to multiple organ failure.

Also Read Telangana Assembly passes resolution seeking ban on herbicide paraquat

Speaking after the meeting, Kodanda Reddy said pesticides that are harmful to human health and already banned by governments should not be sold online. He cautioned that unrestricted access through e-commerce platforms increases the risk of misuse and accidental poisoning.

Amazon promises compliance

Amazon representatives assured the Commission that they would comply with the directions and remove banned pesticides, including paraquat, from their listings. The Commission said it would continue to monitor compliance and take further action if required.