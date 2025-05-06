No outsiders should offer namaz: Seven Pune villages pass resolution

Seven gram panchayats in Maharashtra have passed a resolution banning Muslims outside their region from offering namaz in local mosques. The decision was taken in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 25 tourists and a local Kashmiri on April 22.

The seven gram panchayats in Mulshi tehsil of Pune district have put up banners and public notices in several villagers stating Muslims are not permitted in local mosques, especially during Friday prayers, Maktoob Media reported.

There are many migrant Muslims who work as daily wage labourers in these areas.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Pune district president, Fayaz Sheikh, feels the resolutions are not a mere reaction to the terror attack but a sinister plan to alienate the Muslim community.

“This is not just about prayer restrictions. This is part of a growing pattern. In village after village, far-right extremist groups are trying to provoke tensions and isolate Muslims from public life, spiritually, socially, and economically. They aim to alienate us and target our spaces, our presence. We have already raised our concerns with the police, who assured us that law and order will be upheld. But let me be clear: these gram panchayat resolutions are unconstitutional, and we strongly condemn them,” he was quoted by Maktoob Media.

However, police say there have been no formal complaints against the resolutions, even though they acknowledge their existence.






