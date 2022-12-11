‘No voice is louder than Morocco’s voice in World Cup’: Sheikh Mohammed

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and ruler of Dubai, on Saturday, congratulated the historic victory achieved by the Moroccan national team over its Portuguese counterpart with a clean goal, and its arrival in the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar.

“No voice is louder than Morocco’s voice in the World Cup.. Congratulations to all Arabs for achieving the Arab dream at the hands of the Moroccan lions,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

لا صوت يعلو فوق صوت المغرب في كأس العالم 🇲🇦.. مبروووووك لكل العرب تحقيق الحلم العربي على يد أسود المغرب .. pic.twitter.com/xyoyFtPB0D — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 10, 2022

Morocco qualified for the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar after its precious victory over its Portuguese counterpart, with a clean goal, in the third quarter-final match.

The Moroccan national team became the first Arab and African team to succeed in reaching the semi-finals of the world finals, days after a historic achievement that made it the first Arab team to reach the quarter-finals.

The “Atlas Lions” owe credit for the victory at “Al-Thumama” stadium, to striker Youssef Al-Nusairi, who turned a cross with his head into the Portuguese net, in the 42nd minute.