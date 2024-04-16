Not Larissa Bonesi, Aryan Khan’s secret girlfriend is from Goa?

As per the latest buzz Aryan is not dating Brazilian model Larissa Bonesi

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th April 2024 7:07 pm IST
Not Larissa Bonesi, but Aryan Khan is dating a girl from Goa?
Aryan Khan and representational image of a girl (Instagram)

Mumbai: In a fresh twist, rumours are swirling around Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, and his supposed romantic involvement with a mystery girl from Goa, diverting attention from previous speculations linking him to Brazilian model and actress Larissa Bonesi.

Yes, as per the latest buzz Aryan is not dating Larissa!

Reddit Post On ‘Aryan Khan’s Confirmed Girlfriend’

According to a viral post on Reddit, Aryan’s love life reportedly veers away from the limelight, as he is said to be dating a woman described as “half firangi” and not associated with the film industry. Allegedly, the couple has been spotted together in Goa, where they maintain a low profile during their outings, even going as far as requesting privacy from restaurant staff and avoiding CCTV cameras.

The Reddit post also claims that Aryan’s new flame, who is reportedly older than him by three to four years, hails from Goa and has connections to the local party scene.

Aryan Khan confirmed GIRLFRIEND
byu/Quick_Hunter_6405 inBollyBlindsNGossip

While social media erupts with speculation, opinions are divided among users. Some criticize Aryan for purportedly using Larissa Bonesi’s name in all this matter to divert the topic, while others speculate that Larissa’s silence on the matter may indicate her involvement in the alleged PR spin.

However, no official confirmation has emerged from either Aryan Khan or his representatives.

