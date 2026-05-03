Not the season, admits MI skipper Hardik Pandya after another defeat

Chennai: Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya did not hold back, admitting their IPL 2026 campaign never really got off the ground after the five-time champions slumped to yet another heavy defeat — an eight-wicket thrashing by Chennai Super Kings here on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians failed to post a challenging total, managing just 159 for 7 with Naman Dhir emerging as the lone standout batter, scoring 57. In reply, CSK chased down the target in 18.1 overs to move to eight points from nine games and keep their playoff hopes alive.

MI face steep climb from here

Mumbai Indians, though not mathematically out of contention, face a steep climb, languishing on four points after seven defeats in nine matches and sitting ninth on the table.

“Not the season,” conceded Pandya after the match, as neither their batting nor bowling showed any real spark.

“They (CSK) played better, they bowled better, they fielded better and they batted better,” he added.

Also Read Ruturaj scores unbeaten 67 as CSK beat MI by eight wickets

‘CSK superior with both bat and ball’

He added that a total in the 180-190 range might have given them a better chance, admitting Chennai Super Kings were superior with both bat and ball on the day.

“(A score of) 180-190 should have been a good total. We couldn’t get the momentum. It was more about playing calculative cricket. Overall, as a bowling unit, they were better and as a batting unit, we weren’t better. The bowling options which we had, we went with it,” he said.

Asked if his bowlers needed to be more aggressive defending a modest total, he said, “I don’t know what aggressive we would have been. I think we would have had to throw some fireballs to get them out. But, yeah, it was, the bowling option which we had, we went with it and they just played smart cricket. And yeah, they were better.”

Chasing 20-30 runs fewer made task easier: CSK captain

Also Read Ruturaj scores unbeaten 67 as CSK beat MI by eight wickets

Player of the Match Ruturaj Gaikwad said chasing 20-30 runs fewer made the task significantly easier for Chennai Super Kings.

“We started well, then they got momentum. We pulled it back after powerplay and were chasing 20-30 runs less. It was about getting a good start and then one of the batters had to go deep,” said Gaikwad, who scored an unbeaten 67.

“Feels good to bat till the end. I was always feeling well, confident. .But in T20s you can hit good shots straight to fielders. But my team-mates and management made sure I was feeling well. I wanted to make sure to take the team to the end if I got a start,” he added.