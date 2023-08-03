Now use UAE Pass for all government services; here’s how

Abu Dhabi: The Finance Ministry of the UAE has announced the implementation of digital identity in all service systems as part of the country’s efforts to promote digitalisation, media reported.

The UAE Pass, the country’s first national digital identity solution, will allow intelligent access to more than 6,000 services provided by more than 130 organisations of local and federal governments and the private sector, said the report on Wednesday.

Designed to meet the highest security, confidentiality and accuracy standards, the UAE Pass is expected to improve users’ experience by accelerating service processes, it added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

بدأت وزارة المالية باعتماد "الهوية الرقمية" في جميع خدماتها وأنظمتها كافة، تماشياً مع جهود دولة الإمارات بتحسين جودة الحياة الرقمية.

هذا التطبيق يتيح إمكانية الدخول بشكل آمن إلى مختلف المواقع الإلكترونية والتطبيقات الحكومية وشبه الحكومية والخاصة على مستوى الدولة. pic.twitter.com/lzBudh5PzX — وزارة المالية | الإمارات (@MOFUAE) August 2, 2023

Users could download the UAE Pass application on their smartphones and activate their digital identity accounts by scanning their IDs, checking the data, and verifying accounts via facial recognition, according to the official news agency WAM.

The UAE has outlined strategic roadmaps such as the UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025 to boost digital transformation at a national strategic level.