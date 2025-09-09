Odisha: Dalit man beaten to death after mob finds him skinning dead cow

In Odisha’s Deogarh district, a 35-year-old Dalit man was beaten to death on September 4 after being accused of killing a cow by a mob.

The incident took place in Kendeijori village under the Reamal police station limits.

The victim, Kishore Chamar, hailed from Kaunsidhipa village and worked as a cattle skinner. His co-worker was also assaulted, but the latter managed to escape.

“The mob found them cutting up a dead cow. Angered, they attacked Kishore and his colleague. The latter escaped with injuries, but Kishore was not lucky,” Deogarh Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said, adding the animal had died naturally.

Six individuals, Prabhat Kumar Sahu, 36, Ghanashyam Pradhan, 30, Gajanan Kalet, 18, Kumarmani Karlo, 60, Suresh Kisan, 55 and Deepak Kumar Behera, 37, have been arrested. Further investigations are underway.

Odisha has seen a string of similar incidents, with dairy farmers and cattle skinners facing brutal attacks and harassment over cow-related allegations.

On September 6, four dairy farmers were allegedly attacked by cow vigilantes in Bhubaneswar, where one calf was killed in the midst of the chaos.