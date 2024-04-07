OIC condemns Israeli attacks on worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the Israeli forces recent restriction and attack on Palestinian worshippers at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

In a statement on Saturday, March 6, the 57-member bloc condemned Israel’s actions, citing numerous injuries and arrests as violations of international norms and human values, and called for international intervention.

The OIC emphasized the need to implement UN resolutions to halt Israel’s aggression against Palestinians and preserve the mosque’s historical and legal status.

The organization has reiterated its call for the timely delivery of humanitarian aid to all areas of the Gaza Strip, amidst ongoing Israeli hostilities.

The condemnation comes after Israeli forces fired tear gas and poison-gas bombs at Palestinians in al-Aqsa courtyards, preventing thousands from entering the holy site and attending Friday prayers on March 5.

They denied dozens of elderly individuals from the checkpoints who were on their way to the mosque, citing lack of necessary permits.

Despite Israeli restrictions, at least 120,000 Palestinians performed prayers in the compound on the last Friday prayer of Ramzan at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Since the start of the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7, 2023, forces have imposed restrictions on entering Al-Aqsa, which are heightened on Fridays.

Israeli forces have installed barriers at the Old City entrances and Al-Aqsa Mosque’s outer gates, allowing only elderly individuals to pass.