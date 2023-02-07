Old wine in a new bottle: YS Sharmila on Telangana Budget

Hyderabad: Raising guns on the annual budget the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila said that the new budget is nothing less than an old wine packed in a new bottle.

While speaking to the media during Praja Prasthanam Padayatra in Warangal on Tuesday, Sharmila mocked the new state Budget that was presented by the state finance minister Harish Rao on Monday in the state Assembly.

Demanding that the BRS came out clear on last year’s allocations and spending, she listed out the previous year’s allocations, taunting the ruling party for not being able to spend even a single penny against many heads.

“In the last budget, the BRS allocated Rs 12000 crores for double bedroom houses and Rs 17000 crores for Dalit Bandhu. There is absolutely no change as the current allocation looks like a copy and paste of the previous one. But where is the expenditure and why there has been no execution?” she remarked.

Also Read Apologize to Telangana farmers for ignoring them: Sharmila to KCR

Sharmila went on to accuse the chief minister of Telangana to have failed on the promises front in the last eight years and said that he couldn’t be trusted when it came to these allocations.

“KCR’s every promise is fake and every word is filled with dishonesty. It has been eight years and none of the projects like Devadula, Kanthanapalli, SLBC, Seetarama, Nakkalagandi have been completed,” added the YSR leader.

“The mismatch in allocations and spending ultimately gives us the impression that KCR is using the budget as waste paper and junking them every year,” said the YSR chief.

Throwing light on the lift irrigation projects by Telangana, Sharmila slammed KCR, “While his focus lay only on Kaleshwaram for all vice reasons, the other projects have been completely deprived of funds. Kaleshwaram too has been a disaster and shamefully has been able to irrigate only 50000 acres. This is a white elephant for Telangana treasury and a cash cow for KCR and his contractors.”