Old womans body recovered from canal in Hassan

Hassan: A missing-person case took a grim turn in Arkalgud taluk after the body of a 67-year-old woman was recovered from a canal near Bettadahalli village. The body had allegedly been packed in a plastic bag and thrown into the water.

The deceased was identified as Lakshmamma from Hirehallikoppalu village. She had been living with her husband, Anne Gowda. Family members said she left the house on October 3, telling them that she was heading to Vijikoppalu. When she failed to return, concerns grew over her whereabouts.

Four days later, on October 6, her husband approached the police seeking help to trace her. Police launched a search in the surrounding areas and eventually found a body concealed inside a plastic bag in a canal near Bettadahalli.

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The circumstances of the recovery have led police to suspect that Lakshmamma could have been murdered before her body was disposed of. Investigators are also looking into a possible motive involving her gold jewellery. However, police are yet to establish the exact reason for her death or confirm whether valuables were taken.

Hassan Superintendent of Police Shubhanvita visited the spot after the body was recovered and took stock of the investigation. Officers from the Konanur police station have begun gathering information about the woman’s movements before she disappeared.

Police are investigating the case from multiple angles, including the possibility that someone known to the woman could be involved. Further details are expected after the investigation progresses and the circumstances surrounding her death are established.