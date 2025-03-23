Oman announces Eid Al-Fitr holiday for public, private sectors

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has announced that there will either be a five or nine-day holiday for the public and private sectors to mark Eid Al-Fitr 1446 AH-2025.

The holiday will start on Saturday, March 20, and end date will depend on the first day of Eid:

If Eid falls on Sunday, March 30, 2025, the holiday will end on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 (3rd Shawwal 1446 AH), with work resuming on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

If Eid falls on Monday, March 31, 2025, the holiday will end on Thursday, April 3, 2025 (4th Shawwal 1446 AH), with work resuming on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

As per the Royal Orders, holiday of Eid Al-Fitr 1446 AH , for public and private sectors, will start on Saturday, 29 March 2025 and end as per the two following probabilities: — Oman News Agency (@ONA_eng) March 23, 2025

The Ministry of Labour stated that work may continue during the holiday, if necessary, with employees compensated in accordance with regulations.

Eid Al-Fitr is one of the most significant festivals, celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It marks the end of Ramzan, a month dedicated to fasting, prayer, and reflection.

Falling on the first day of Shawwal—the tenth month of the Islamic calendar—the exact date of Eid depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon.