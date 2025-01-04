Oman resumes copper exports after 30-years

In a significant milestone, the Sultanate of Oman recently resumed exporting copper from the Lasail mine in Sohar with its first shipment after nearly 30 years.

The project, managed by Minerals Development Oman (MDO), demonstrates the sultanate’s dedication to economic diversification and sustainability.

The first shipment of 900 tonnes of premium copper concentrates was shipped via Sohar Port, with concentrations ranging from 18 percent to 22 percent, the Oman News Agency reported.

Oman Minerals Development Company CEO, Matar bin Salem Al-Badi, praised the Lasail mine’s development as a crucial step, predicting annual copper ore production of 500,000 tonnes.

He expressed anticipation for the commencement of operations at the Al-Baydha mine.

Oman’s strategic re-entry into the global copper market is crucial for clean energy technologies, electric vehicles, and batteries, as global copper demand is expected to rise.