Omnicom Group to employ 2.5K people with new facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Omnicom Group, a global media powerhouse, is making an entry into Hyderabad’s vibrant ecosystem, setting to create about 2,500 new employment opportunities.

This announcement stands as a testament to the city’s growing presence in the media industry.

Telangana delegation led by state industries minister KT Rama Rao met with Omnicom’s leadership team in New York on August 24.

Expressing happiness over the announcement, KTR said, “Our preliminary discussions with Omnicom’s leadership team during our May meeting has rapidly taken shape by August.”

“It is incredibly gratifying to see Omnicom’s plans align perfectly with our vision of fostering innovation and growth in the media sector,” added the minister.

Telangana delegation led by Industries Minister @KTRBRS met with Omnicom's leadership team at New York on 24th August.

Vice president of Digital Operations at Omnicom Group, Zaid Al Rashid affirmed the company’s choice of Hyderabad for its new GCC.

“With operations spanning across 100 countries, Omnicom’s decision to expand its footprint in India further solidifies the country’s strategic importance in the global media landscape,” said Zaid.

