Omnicom Group to employ 2.5K people with new facility in Hyderabad

The announcement stands as a testament to the city's growing presence in the media industry.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 25th August 2023 2:44 pm IST
Omnicom Group to employ 2.5K people with new facility in Hyderabad
Omnicom Group to employ 2.5K people with new facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Omnicom Group, a global media powerhouse, is making an entry into Hyderabad’s vibrant ecosystem, setting to create about 2,500 new employment opportunities.

This announcement stands as a testament to the city’s growing presence in the media industry.

Telangana delegation led by state industries minister KT Rama Rao met with Omnicom’s leadership team in New York on August 24.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Global Healthcare Exchange to expand its facility in Hyderabad

Expressing happiness over the announcement, KTR said, “Our preliminary discussions with Omnicom’s leadership team during our May meeting has rapidly taken shape by August.”

“It is incredibly gratifying to see Omnicom’s plans align perfectly with our vision of fostering innovation and growth in the media sector,” added the minister.

Vice president of Digital Operations at Omnicom Group, Zaid Al Rashid affirmed the company’s choice of Hyderabad for its new GCC.

“With operations spanning across 100 countries, Omnicom’s decision to expand its footprint in India further solidifies the country’s strategic importance in the global media landscape,” said Zaid.

The announcement stands as a testament to the city’s growing presence in the media industry.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 25th August 2023 2:44 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button