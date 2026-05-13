One detained in NEET paper leak case is Rajasthan BJP leader, claims Gehlot

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday, May 13, claimed that one of the accused held in the NEET paper leak case is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the state government tried to suppress the matter.

Special Operation Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police has detained more than 150 people and over 20 were handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last night for questioning.

SOG officials, however, have not disclosed the names of the persons detained.

Gehlot said the accused he has mentioned is Dinesh Binwal.

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“The accused arrested in the NEET paper leak case, Dinesh Binwal, is a functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he claimed in a post on X.

NEET पेपर लीक में गिरफ्तार आरोपी दिनेश बिंवाल भारतीय जनता पार्टी का पदाधिकारी है। क्या यही वजह है कि राजस्थान की भाजपा सरकार ने NEET पेपर लीक को छिपाने का प्रयास किया एवं कोई FIR दर्ज नहीं की? मैं 11 मई से ही कह रहा था कि भाजपा सरकार FIR क्यों नहीं कर रही है? अब भाजपा की पोल खुल… pic.twitter.com/GGbTydVk8p — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 13, 2026

Gehlot posted a photo of a poster of the accused in which he is shown as BJYM district secretary in Jaipur rural.

BJP state vice president Mukesh Dadhich said Binwal possesses no post in the party while there was no confirmation of arrest from agencies.

Gehlot asked whether this was the reason why the BJP government in Rajasthan tried to suppress the NEET paper leak and did not register any FIR.

“I have been asking since May 11 why the BJP government was not filing an FIR. Now the BJP’s truth has been exposed,” he said.

“Is the BJP government now protecting the paper leak mafia that is playing with the future of the youth,” he asked.

Responding to Gehlot’s allegations, state BJP vice-president Mukesh Dadhich denied that Binwal holds any position in the party.

Binwal is from Jamwaramgarh in Jaipur. The SOG has detained several persons from various parts including Sikar, Jaipur rural (including Jamwaramgarh), Alwar and other nearby areas.

Binwal’s family members said he and his brother were detained by police. They said both the brothers were innocent and falsely implicated.

Their mother Prabhu Devi said Dinesh is a good friend of the local MLA and she had talked to the MLA after he was taken by police.

“My sons are innocent. They have been falsely implicated. I called the MLA and asked him to see why he was taken,” she said.

Dinesh’s wife Rajni said her husband cannot be involved in such case. She said she was in Sikar with her son for the preparations of NEET.

She said her son was also taken by the police.

“The police did not tell us the reason for taking them. I do not believe that my husband and brother-in-law can be involved in paper leak,” she said.