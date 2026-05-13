Woman detained by Pune police in connection with NEET paper leak

Pune: A woman has been detained by Pune Police for her alleged connection to the NEET paper leak case and handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, a senior official said on Wednesday, May 13.

City police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the woman was detained from Bibvewadi. “We questioned her and handed her over to the CBI for further probe,” he told PTI.

Kumar, however, refused to elaborate on the woman’s exact role in the alleged paper leak which led the National Testing Agency to cancel the examination for admissions to undergraduate medical courses, held on May 3.

The cancellation of the exam left over 22 lakh medical courses aspirants and their families anxious about the fresh examination date, admit cards, examination centres and the counselling timeline.

Medical association moves SC, seeks overhaul of NEET-UG exam system

Meanwhile, a medical association has moved the Supreme Court alleging “systemic failure” in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 exam for admissions in undergraduate medical courses and seeking reforms in the test system following the cancellation of the exam over irregularities.

The NEET (UG) 2026 exam held on May 3 by the National Testing Agency (NTA) was cancelled on May 12 amid allegations of paper leak, which is now being probed by the CBI.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), through lawyer Tanvi Dubey, has moved the top court seeking a complete overhaul of the national testing framework, including the replacement of the NTA with a more robust and autonomous body.

The plea also referred to news reports that “guess papers” circulating on encrypted platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram matched more than 100 questions from the actual exam paper.

It urged the top court to direct the government to replace the NTA with a “technologically advanced and autonomous body” to restore the integrity of medical entrance exams.

FAIMA also asked the court to constitute a high-powered monitoring committee, chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge and including cybersecurity and forensic experts, to oversee the re-conduct of the 2026 exam.

Kejriwal urges Gen Z to demand accountability on NEET paper leak

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged Gen Z to ensure that those behind the alleged NEET paper leak are brought to justice, saying that if the youth in Bangladesh and Nepal could bring political change, Indian students could also force accountability.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said recurring paper leak incidents had shaken the confidence of aspirants. He also wondered whether investigations in the past by the Central Bureau of Investigation had led to strict punishment for those responsible. “If Gen Z in countries like Bangladesh and Nepal could change the government, then Indian youth could also ensure accountability in cases of paper leaks,” the former Delhi chief minister said.

He also alleged that the CBI probe into the NEET paper leak would achieve nothing and that the agency had failed to do anything in previous leaks.

Kejriwal cited paper leak incidents since 2014 and said the lapses affected the future of crores of students.

He alleged that several such incidents had taken place in states ruled by the BJP.

(With inputs from PTI.)