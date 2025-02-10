One held for attacking Chilkur Balaji priest in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Monday, February 10, arrested a man for attacking Chilkur Balaji priest CS Rangarajan in Hyderabad on Sunday, February 9.

The accused has been identified as Veera Raghava Reddy from Andhra Pradesh. The man along with his followers arrived at Priest Rangarajan’s house on February 7. After a disagreement with him, Raghava Reddy and the others attacked the priest. They also recorded videos while threatening him.

Also Read Chilkur Balaji temple head priest attacked in Hyderabad

A search for the accused’s followers is underway. Meanwhile, Priest Rangarajan said that the police are doing their work and he continues to focus on his divine task.

Chilkur Balaji priest attacked

CS Rangarajan, the head priest of Chilkur Balaji temple was allegedly physically attacked and manhandled by a group of people who claimed to be ‘working to establish Rama Rajya’. The incident occurred on February 7.

However, it came to light after the Temple Protection Movement convenor Dr MV Soundararajan released a statement on Sunday, February 9. He also shared a video of the alleged attackers, who claimed to be descendants of the Ikshvaku clan, threatening the Chilkur Balaji temple head priest at his house, adjacent to the temple.

According to the statement, the individuals who threatened the Chilkur head priest Rangarajan wanted to create “private armies” to punish the people who did not accept their mission or agenda. The Chilkur temple priest declined to join their mission, following which he was attacked.