One held for throwing beer bottles in front of mosque in Hyderabad

Deva stopped the procession, washed his face with beer and threw the bottles at the mosque's entrance, states the complaint.

Photo of Veena Nair Veena Nair|   Published: 5th October 2025 10:04 pm IST
Beer bottles were thrown at the entrance of a mosque during a Durga Devi procession in Hyderabad. The man has been identified as Deva
Beer bottles were thrown at the entrance of a mosque during a Durga Devi procession in Hyderabad. The man has been identified as Deva

Hyderabad: A man was sent to judicial remand on Sunday, October 5, after he allegedly threw beer bottles in front of a mosque in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred the previous night during a local Durga Devi procession in front of Masjid-E-Noorani, located in Bombay Colony of RC Puram area.

The accused has been identified as Deva, who was reportedly in an inebriated state. According to a complaint filed by a local, Deva stopped the procession, washed his face with beer and threw the bottles at the mosque’s entrance. He also raised communal slogans, causing panic among residents.

Memory Khan Seminar

On information, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Deva was arrested under Section 192 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot- if rioting be committed; if not committed) of BNS.

Tags
Photo of Veena Nair Veena Nair|   Published: 5th October 2025 10:04 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button