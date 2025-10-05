One held for throwing beer bottles in front of mosque in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man was sent to judicial remand on Sunday, October 5, after he allegedly threw beer bottles in front of a mosque in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred the previous night during a local Durga Devi procession in front of Masjid-E-Noorani, located in Bombay Colony of RC Puram area.

The accused has been identified as Deva, who was reportedly in an inebriated state. According to a complaint filed by a local, Deva stopped the procession, washed his face with beer and threw the bottles at the mosque’s entrance. He also raised communal slogans, causing panic among residents.

Also Read Hyderabad: Mob gathers in Chaderghat after Durga idol desecrated

On information, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Deva was arrested under Section 192 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot- if rioting be committed; if not committed) of BNS.